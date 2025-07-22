Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors Coach Turns Down Job With Knicks

One member of the Golden State Warriors coaching staff will not join Mike Brown in New York

Austin Veazey

Oct 30, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr writes on his whiteboard while assistant coach Terry Stotts looks on before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks have not had a lot of success going after the coaches they wanted this offseason. They were denied by multiple teams when trying to find a new head coach after dismissing Tom Thibodeau before eventually settling on the recently fired Mike Brown.

Those struggles have carried over into filling out Brown's assistant coaching staff. Recently, the Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans have turned down the Knicks for permission to speak with Jay Triano and James Borrego to be Brown's lead assistant.

A name who was rumored to be on the Knicks' list was Golden State Warriors lead assistant Terry Stotts. According to SNY's Ian Begley, however, Stotts has no plans to go anywhere, and will return to the Warriors.

Stotts just joined the Warriors last season after being an assistant with the Milwaukee Bucks for about three months in the 2023 offseason, leaving the organization in the preseason, a sign that things weren't going well with Adrian Griffin leading that team. And they weren't, as Griffin was fired months into the season despite a 30-13 start.

It is a little surprising that Stotts hasn't found another head coaching opportunity yet after nearly a decade as the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers from 2012 to 2021, finishing with the second-most wins in franchise history, only behind the legendary Jack Ramsay. He also had head coaching stints with the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks in the early-to-mid 2000s.

Stotts also won an NBA championship as an assistant coach with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011, and hopes to bring another championship to the Bay Area in the final years of the Stephen Curry era.

