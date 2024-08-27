Golden State Warriors Could Reportedly Sign Paris Olympics Standout
The Golden State Warriors have made marginal changes to their roster this summer. Failing to acquire another star-level player after unsuccessful pursuits of Paul George and Lauri Markkanen, Golden State will look to stay afloat in the Western Conference after missing the playoffs entirely last season.
While the Warriors have struck out on all of their top trade targets, the team may not be done making roster moves.
In a report from Israeli outlet Sports Channel (h/t Eurohoops), the agent for Brazilian forward Bruno Caboclo revealed that the former NBA first round pick has been working out with Golden State in hopes of getting a contract.
“He is training with Golden State until Thursday intending to get a contract. And he believes he will succeed," Caboclo’s agent Daniel Hazan reportedly said.
Caboclo was a standout at the 2024 Paris Olympics, averaging 17.3 points which led Brazil and was 12th across the entire tournament. The 6-foot-9 forward also pulled down 7.0 rebounds per game in Paris which was eighth-best in the tournament.
Really opening eyes with his play against Team USA in the quarterfinals, Caboclo finished with 30 points and six rebounds despite the loss.
Caboclo was a first round pick of the Toronto Raptors in 2014, and last played in an NBA game in the 2020-21 season with the Houston Rockets. Still just 28 years old, the Olympic standout is hoping for another opportunity in the NBA.
