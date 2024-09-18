Golden State Warriors Fans React to Jimmy Butler Report

Inside The Warriors

The Golden State Warriors reportedly have interest in Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors failed to acquire a star teammate for Steph Curry this offseason, but could revisit that pursuit ahead of this season’s NBA trade deadline.

During a recent episode of The TK Show, The Athletic’s Sam Amick said Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is a player Golden State is interested in.

Via Amick: “You need the wheels to fall off somewhere. Like you said, not free agency-wise, talking trade-wise. A couple guys who come to mind, Jimmy Butler is going to be a free agent next summer. Didn’t get an extension done. The Warriors, as you know, have interest there and I think probably made a couple calls during the summer. That name comes to mind.”

Golden State Warriors fans have been reacting to this report on X.

Via @ZoSpicyDubs: “Jimmy Butler is a Warrior on February 2025. Bookmark this.”

Via @StephMuse_: “Rest of the league is SHAKING”

Via @Free_Agen: “We aint falling for it”

Via @JHeat2119: “We don’t want to wait till next summer”

Via @kevonolajuwon51: “If we get Jimmy we’re a top 5 team in the west please dunleavy make it happen”

Butler and Curry would be a fun duo, but some Warriors fans are rightfully skeptical their front office would ever make such a deal. Seemingly only interested in dealing for players who help them win now and in a post-Curry world, the 35-year-old Butler may not fit Golden State’s plans.

