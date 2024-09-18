Golden State Warriors Fans React to Jimmy Butler Report
The Golden State Warriors failed to acquire a star teammate for Steph Curry this offseason, but could revisit that pursuit ahead of this season’s NBA trade deadline.
During a recent episode of The TK Show, The Athletic’s Sam Amick said Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is a player Golden State is interested in.
Via Amick: “You need the wheels to fall off somewhere. Like you said, not free agency-wise, talking trade-wise. A couple guys who come to mind, Jimmy Butler is going to be a free agent next summer. Didn’t get an extension done. The Warriors, as you know, have interest there and I think probably made a couple calls during the summer. That name comes to mind.”
Golden State Warriors fans have been reacting to this report on X.
Via @ZoSpicyDubs: “Jimmy Butler is a Warrior on February 2025. Bookmark this.”
Via @StephMuse_: “Rest of the league is SHAKING”
Via @Free_Agen: “We aint falling for it”
Via @JHeat2119: “We don’t want to wait till next summer”
Via @kevonolajuwon51: “If we get Jimmy we’re a top 5 team in the west please dunleavy make it happen”
Butler and Curry would be a fun duo, but some Warriors fans are rightfully skeptical their front office would ever make such a deal. Seemingly only interested in dealing for players who help them win now and in a post-Curry world, the 35-year-old Butler may not fit Golden State’s plans.
