Golden State Warriors Fans React to Jimmy Butler's Instagram Post
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has been the biggest name involved in recent NBA trade rumors. With his future in Miami uncertain, Butler reportedly has a list of preferred trade destinations if he were to be moved.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Butler would welcome a trade to the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, and Phoenix Suns.
Via Charania: “The Phoenix Suns are another team that Jimmy Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, has indicated in league circles that the six-time All-Star is open to as a destination while Miami listens to trade offers, sources tell ESPN, joining Dallas, Houston and Golden State.”
Butler made an Instagram post on Wednesday amid these trade rumors, and the comments include several from Warriors fans.
"No shortcuts still crafting," Butler captioned his post.
"Jimmy butler you are a golden state warrior," a fan commented.
"Come to warriors?" a fan asked.
"Welcome to the Bay Area jimmy Steph," another fan wrote.
"welcome to the warriors," another comment read.
"@warriors 👀," replied another fan.
"Ready golden State🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," a Warriors fan commented.
While there were plenty of Warriors fans in Butler’s comments, there were also a lot of Heat fans asking him to stay in Miami. The six-time NBA All-Star will be one of the most interesting players to follow ahead of the trade deadline.
