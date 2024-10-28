Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors Fans React to New Steph Curry Injury Update

The Warriors may be without Steph Curry for several games.

Joey Linn

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors fell to the LA Clippers on Sunday night at Chase Center. It was the first loss of the season for Golden State who had gone a perfect 6-0 in the NBA preseason before winning their first two regular season games.

More concerning for Golden State than this loss was the injury of superstar point guard Steph Curry. Spraining his ankle, Curry played just under 27 before he left the game and did not return. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave a relatively encouraging update after the game, saying Curry told him it was moderate, but ESPN’s Kendra Andrews provided an additional update.

“The team is bracing for Curry to miss time, possibly several games, sources told ESPN,” Andrews wrote.

@30problemz: "Yeah we’re cooked"

Via @turnthenotison: "Cooper Flagg here we come"

Via @TriggaThirty: "Kuminga first option hoops it’s ova"

Via @Pretepetals: "It’s ok. The team will band together and hold down the fort and win many games."

Via @babyfacedubs: "Yeah we’re cooked we falling in the standings 💔"

Via @Gardas111: "It’s been a blast y’all that 2-0 start was something else, it’s over"

Via @curryrange_: "This is where Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson are missed the most"

Via @baby_face_goat: "We really about to see how deep this team is"

The Warriors have depth, but do they have the talent to stay afloat while Curry is out?

Published
