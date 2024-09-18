Golden State Warriors Fans React to Steph Curry's Instagram Post

Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry made an Instagram post.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has had a big NBA offseason. Winning an Olympic gold medal with Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Curry signed a one-year contract extension with the Warriors shortly after.

This will be a big season for Curry and the Warriors, because without a significant trade to add another star-level player, Golden State could have a tough time reentering the playoff picture. If Curry can keep them in the mix ahead of the trade deadline, perhaps they strike a deal for some additional help.

Taking an offseason trip to China alongside Sacramento Kings star and Curry Brand athlete De’Aaron Fox, Curry shared some content from his trip in a post on Instagram.

“Just having fun with it,” Curry captioned a video of him making three-point shots in China.

This post received over 180,000 likes and over 500 comments, many of which came from Warriors fans.

Via friskoj: “Just another Tuesday for the best shooter in the world”

Via freddy.cruz_: “Klay gonna miss him 😢”

Via centralsteph30: “The best shooter of god had a created! LEGEND!!”

Via rigo.sa3nz: “Can’t wait any longer for the NBA season my goat gonna go crazy”

Via engin_krkc30: “He's showing everywhere that he's the greatest shooter of all time. This guy is seriously one of the greatest players in the history of sports.”

Steph Curry
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the ball against the Orlando Magic at the Kia Center. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It has been a good offseason for Curry fans. While the Warriors have not made the type of additions many fans would have liked, Curry’s performance at the Olympics and his extension with the Warriors are two things fans can be very excited about.

