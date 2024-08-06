Golden State Warriors' Final Trade Offer for Lauri Markkanen Revealed
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen has been the top NBA trade target this summer. While teams have likely explored the availability of even bigger names, Markkanen has been the biggest star rumored to be available at a certain price.
With nobody willing to meet Utah's asking price, which by all accounts was massive, Markkanen is now expected to sign a longterm extension to remain with the Jazz.
In a report on Tuesday, The Athletic wrote, "Markkanen and the Utah Jazz are expected to agree to a massive, long-term contract extension, planned to be signed Wednesday or later, making him ineligible to be traded for the entire 2024-25 season, league sources tellThe Athletic."
The Golden State Warriors have been the team most linked to Markkanen, but their final offer was nowhere near what Utah was asking for. Revealing what this offer was, The Athletic added the following:
"The Warriors made the most aggressive offer, centered around Moses Moody, multiple first-round picks, pick swaps and second-rounders, team sources from both sides said. Utah wantedBrandin Podziemski in any theoretical deal. The Warriors were protective of Podziemski in the Markkanen conversation and a few other leaguewide trade proposals this summer, league sources said."
It is looking more and more likely that the Warriors will enter next season without an established second option next to Steph Curry.
