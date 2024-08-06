Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors' Final Trade Offer for Lauri Markkanen Revealed

The Warriors and Utah Jazz will not be making a Lauri Markkanen trade

Joey Linn

Jan 13, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) reacts to a call for the Los Angeles Lakers during the second quarter at Delta Center.
Jan 13, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) reacts to a call for the Los Angeles Lakers during the second quarter at Delta Center. / Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen has been the top NBA trade target this summer. While teams have likely explored the availability of even bigger names, Markkanen has been the biggest star rumored to be available at a certain price.

With nobody willing to meet Utah's asking price, which by all accounts was massive, Markkanen is now expected to sign a longterm extension to remain with the Jazz.

In a report on Tuesday, The Athletic wrote, "Markkanen and the Utah Jazz are expected to agree to a massive, long-term contract extension, planned to be signed Wednesday or later, making him ineligible to be traded for the entire 2024-25 season, league sources tellThe Athletic."

The Golden State Warriors have been the team most linked to Markkanen, but their final offer was nowhere near what Utah was asking for. Revealing what this offer was, The Athletic added the following:

"The Warriors made the most aggressive offer, centered around Moses Moody, multiple first-round picks, pick swaps and second-rounders, team sources from both sides said. Utah wantedBrandin Podziemski in any theoretical deal. The Warriors were protective of Podziemski in the Markkanen conversation and a few other leaguewide trade proposals this summer, league sources said."

Moses Moody and guard Brandin Podziemski
Jan 7, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Dario Saric (20) and guard Moses Moody (4) and guard Brandin Podziemski (2) enter the court after a time-out during the second half of the game against the Toronto Raptors at Chase Center. / John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

It is looking more and more likely that the Warriors will enter next season without an established second option next to Steph Curry.

Related Articles

Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement

Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed

Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News