Golden State Warriors GM Addresses Trading for Fourth NBA All-Star
When healthy, the Golden State Warriors are clearly one of the best teams in the Western Conference.
However, the problem is that as the Warriors get older, it's going to be much tougher to stay healthy. That much was illustrated during the 2025 NBA playoffs, where both Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler suffered injuries.
So that issue creates the question of if the Warriors should sign-and-trade Jonathan Kuminga for another All-Star, or front court help that the team clearly needs.
During the team's exit interviews, Golden State Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. addressed the concern.
"I don't want to get caught in a situation where we give up a ton, put all our chips in, and then ten games into the season we have a catastrophic injury, there's nowhere to go, and then we're stuck for four or five years," Dunleavy said.
"We've got to balance that well," Dunleavy added. "There are maybe going to be some risks where it would be worthwhile to do that, but that's what you've got to look at as upside, downside when you make those moves."
For as much trepidation as Warriors fans may have had about trading for Jimmy Butler, it's clear that the move was a home run. If the Warriors could figure out a way to trade for one more home run All-Star, then they'll arguably the best team in the NBA.
At the same time, depth is more important than creating a superteam.
