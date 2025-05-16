Steve Kerr's Statement on Jonathan Kuminga's Future With The Warriors
The Golden State Warriors entered the 2025 NBA Playoffs with NBA Finals aspirations, but fell short after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games during the Western Conference Semifinals. Heading into the postseason, it was clear Golden State needed a healthy Steph Curry if they wanted to go far, but a hamstring strain kept it out for a majority of their second-round series.
Now, with Curry set to be 37 entering next season and Jimmy Butler set to be 36, the timeline for contending is closing rapidly. If Golden State wants to make a move, the most likely asset to be traded would be Jonathan Kuminga via a sign-and-trade. However, an impressive end to the season has many questioning his future, with head coach Steve Kerr speaking on it Thursday.
"If JK comes back, we will for sure spend the early part of the season playing him with Jimmy, Draymond, Steph. To me, that would be a no-brainer," Kerr said. "...When [Kuminga] did come back, it was a tough fit. But we also didn't have the luxury of experimenting...If JK comes back next year, we have to look at that, for sure."
Kuminga finished the last four games of the postseason averaging 24.3 points per game, showing signs of the player the Warriors saw during December when he averaged 21.0 points per game that month. However, if Kuminga commands upwards of $25 million a year, the Warriors would have two players making $25 million or more next season and two making more than $50 million.
Up until whatever decision the Warriors opt to make, they are likely to remain in the rumor mill for numerous players across the league. Even if Golden State doesn't see the value in paying Kuminga, other teams around the league will likely take a chance on the 22-year-old forward.
