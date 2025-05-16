Realistic Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Scenario to Warriors
Since their elusive 2022 championship run, the Golden State Warriors have been trying to maximize the final years of Stephen Curry's career with the right talent.
The two-time MVP experienced great success alongside all-time teammates such as Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, among others. But now, as Curry and Draymond Green remain as the only players from their first ring in 2015, Golden State is scrambling to muster up one last successful postseason run with the greatest shooter of all time.
The Warriors took a step in the right direction by acquiring Jimmy Butler back in February, but Curry's hamstring injury in round two of the Western Conference Semifinals resulted in another missed opportunity. Golden State has a lot of work to do with nine potential free agents this offseason.
However, another superstar could be on the market soon as the Warriors search for an answer. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been in plenty of trade rumors after another first-round exit this year's postseason. Plenty of teams are expected to come calling if available, including Golden State.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst believes there is a way in which the Warriors acquired the Greek Freak, pairing him with Curry and immediately thrusting the team into title contention. Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists this past season.
"Yes, there is a package that the Warriors could use," Windhorst said. "They have some future draft picks. They have interesting young players. Like last year, Brandin Podziemski was off limits. Who knows if that's going to be the case this year? But they can't win a bidding war.
"First off, I just want to say Giannis has not let it be known he certainly wants out of Milwaukee, so I do not think we should assume that. If we do reach that point where Giannis was going to look around, he will have agency in this. He has two years left on his contract. The Bucks don't have to listen to him. But if he were to come to Milwaukee and say, I want to play with Steph, there could be a deal worked out."
The Warriors do have the capital to make a deal work. They have draft picks to spare and boast young talent in the starting lineup and on the bench that could entice Milwaukee. It's a matter of being quick to the punch and convincing the Bucks that such a deal would give the best return.
