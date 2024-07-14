Golden State Warriors GM Reveals Big Expectations for Jonathan Kuminga
Out of all the players on the Golden State Warriors, no one has bigger expectations than Jonathan Kuminga. After taking a big leap from year 2 to 3, there are expectations of having an even bigger one in his fourth year.
During an interview with ESPN, Golden State Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. revealed his expectations for the young rising Warriors star.
"Usually that Year 3 or Year 4 leap is a huge one, and that's what we're hoping out of Jonathan this year," Dunleavy said to ESPN. "He's put the time in over the years but most especially this summer. I know he's really working hard."
Last season, Jonathan Kuminga averaged 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 53/32/75 shooting from the field. After losing Klay Thompson and refusing to trade Kuminga for Paul George, there's a very high expectation on Kuminga to average at least 20 points next season - Dunleavy believes he can do that.
"And I think he has a better grasp for how we play, how to evolve himself with Steph, with Draymond, crashing the glass, cutting baseline," Dunleavy said. "And Jonathan has really gotten better each year and we feel like this could be the year he could take a huge leap. We'll be expecting that out of him."
In order for the Golden State Warriors to have any type of success next season, Jonathan Kuminga has to evolve into a 1-2 punch with Steph Curry. He has to become good enough to be a legitimate number two and a potential All-Star. It will be fun to watch Kuminga develop.
