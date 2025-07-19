Golden State Warriors Interested in Nine-Year NBA Veteran: Report
The Golden State Warriors have been one of the most heavily criticized teams this NBA offseason. Teams like the New Orleans Pelicans have been labeled as losers by many for trading away their unprotected 2026 first-round pick in addition to taking on Jordan Poole's contract in exchange for two expiring deals. However, the Warriors are being criticized because they've done nothing.
That doesn't mean the Warriors front office isn't actively looking to make deals, with the team being linked to free agents Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton in recent weeks. There are other free agents out there, of course, and NBA insider Jake Fischer reports the Warriors are among several teams showing interest in a top free agent guard.
During his recent livestream with Bleacher Report, Fischer revealed that the Warriors, along with the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, and Minnesota Timberwolves, have shown interest in former Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. Brogdon spent this past season with the Washington Wizards, appearing in only 24 games.
It's clear a return to Washington will not happen, not only because of the team's youth shift, but they already have more players than allowed under contract. All the mentioned teams above would be interesting options for Brogdon, with the Timberwolves and Warriors the two options most likely presenting the best opportunity to compete.
Since winning Rookie of the Year with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2017, Brogdon has remained a reliable option at the point guard position, whether that's been starting or coming off the bench. With Golden State in need of depth in general, Brogdon would give them a high-end backup point guard option behind Steph Curry.
Related Articles
Top NBA Rookie Makes Bold Steph Curry, Klay Thompson Statement
Blockbuster NBA Trade Idea Sends LeBron, Bronny James to Warriors