Golden State Warriors Make Big Andrew Wiggins Decision
The Golden State Warriors are entering a pivotal moment in their offseason. While free agency is not yet in full swing, trade rumors are starting to heat up as players approach option deadlines.
While the Warriors do not have any player options they are still waiting to hear on, they do have Klay Thompson’s complicated free agency, Chris Paul’s non-guaranteed contract, and a decision to make on the future of Andrew Wiggins.
It was reported on Friday by Doug Smith of the Toronto Star that Andrew Wiggins was no longer in the Olympic picture for Canada. According to Smith, the Warriors are “playing hardball” with Wiggins as they look to trade him.
John Hollinger of The Athletic shared his thoughts on this development, saying it could be due to a medical issue for Wiggins as opposed to the Warriors simply just not allowing him to play:
In a report from The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, it was confirmed that this is a medical decision, and one the Warriors and Wiggins made mutually:
Slater further addressed the Wiggins trade rumors an appearance on 95.7 The Game, saying, "They're not dying to trade him. They're looking at a lot of options. He is a building block with a salary at $24 million. If they do bring in a wing, Paul George, obviously, is the wing that plays his position. Regardless, I think there's upgrades out there. But from what I've heard, they're not dying to get off his number."
This will be a very interesting situation to follow as the NBA offseason heats up.
