Golden State Warriors Make Injury Announcement During Grizzlies Game
The Golden State Warriors entered Friday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies without starting shooting guard De’Anthony Melton. Out with an ACL sprain, Melton was sidelined just two games after being named Steve Kerr’s starting shooting guard.
Via Warriors PR on November 14: “Warriors guard De’Anthony Melton has a sprained left ACL and will undergo further tests. He will not play in tomorrow night’s game against the Grizzlies and an update on his status will be provided when available.”
In Melton's absence, Kerr started Lindy Waters III alongside Steph Curry in the backcourt, as this move helped keep Golden State's second unit intact.
Suffering an injury in his second start of the season, Waters was ruled out via an official announcement from the team.
“Lindy Waters III (left knee hyperextension) will not return to tonight’s game,” the Warriors wrote.
Waters was playing well at the time of his injury, having tallied eight points, one assist, and one block on 3/4 from the field. Playing just 10 minutes in this game, Waters was then sidelined with what the team is calling a left knee hyperextension.
The Warriors have relied on their depth all season, and Waters is a great example of that. Now needing to go even further into his bench, Kerr started Brandin Podziemski in Waters’ place to begin the second half.
