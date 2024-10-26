Golden State Warriors Make NBA History After First Two Games
The Golden State Warriors have gotten off to an incredible start to the 2024-25 NBA season. Dominating the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz, the Warriors are 2-0 through their first two games.
It has been a collective effort for the Warriors to start the season, as head coach Steve Kerr has opted for an unconventional 12-man rotation. All 12 players have contributed at a high level for Golden State to start the season, which has led to consecutive blowout wins.
It was reported by ESPN’s Kendra Andrews (h/t StatsWilliams on X) that Golden State made history after their win over Utah.
“Warriors beat the Jazz 127-86. They’re the 1st team in NBA history to win each of their first 2 games of a season by at least 35 points,” Andrews posted on X.
Golden State’s opening night victory over Portland was historic on its own, standing as the franchise’s largest season opener win ever.
Via Warriors on October 23: “Tonight's 35-point win is the largest season opening margin of victory in franchise history 👏”
The Warriors have accomplished this with superstar point guard Steph Curry playing just 26 minutes per game. Preserving Curry and other veterans with this extended rotation, the Warriors look to have a good formula in place.
Golden State looks to move to 3-0 when they face the LA Clippers on Sunday.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France