Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors Make NBA History After First Two Games

The Warriors are already breaking NBA records.

Joey Linn

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after making a three-point shot against the Utah Jazz during the third quarter at Delta Center.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after making a three-point shot against the Utah Jazz during the third quarter at Delta Center. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors have gotten off to an incredible start to the 2024-25 NBA season. Dominating the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz, the Warriors are 2-0 through their first two games.

It has been a collective effort for the Warriors to start the season, as head coach Steve Kerr has opted for an unconventional 12-man rotation. All 12 players have contributed at a high level for Golden State to start the season, which has led to consecutive blowout wins.

It was reported by ESPN’s Kendra Andrews (h/t StatsWilliams on X) that Golden State made history after their win over Utah.

“Warriors beat the Jazz 127-86. They’re the 1st team in NBA history to win each of their first 2 games of a season by at least 35 points,” Andrews posted on X.

Golden State’s opening night victory over Portland was historic on its own, standing as the franchise’s largest season opener win ever.

Via Warriors on October 23: “Tonight's 35-point win is the largest season opening margin of victory in franchise history 👏”

The Warriors have accomplished this with superstar point guard Steph Curry playing just 26 minutes per game. Preserving Curry and other veterans with this extended rotation, the Warriors look to have a good formula in place.

Golden State looks to move to 3-0 when they face the LA Clippers on Sunday.

Related Articles

Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral

Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision

Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News