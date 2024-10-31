Golden State Warriors Make Roster Decision on Key Player

Inside The Warriors

The Warriors have made a decision on Brandin Podziemski's contract

Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) celebrates with forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) after a time out is called against the Portland Trail Blazers during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
When the Golden State Warriors drafted Brandin Podziemski in 2023, many believed he was a sleeper pick, but no one could have imagined the amount of responsibility he would ultimately gain with the team.

No one could have imagined a 20-year-old guard would have taken Klay Thompson's starting spot last season. Regardless, it was the role that Podziemski was thrust into, and he's excelled at anything the team has asked of him. As a result, the team has rewarded the young guard.

The Golden State Warriors have announced that they are exercising the third-year contract option on Brandin Podziemski.

Last season, Podziemski averaged 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 45/39/63 shooting from the field. He played 26.6 minutes a game and started in 28 out of 74 games. Through five games this season, Podziemski is averaging 10.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 37% shooting from the field. His playing time has only gone up about three minutes from last season, but make no mistake, Podziemski will have a greater responsibility.

Getting a third-year contract exercised isn't necessarily always guaranteed for promising young NBA rookies. Today, the Los Angeles Lakers declined Jalen Hood-Schifino's third-year team option. For Podziemski to get his contract exercised, shows how much the Warriors value him.

After defeating the New Orleans Pelicans last night, the Golden State Warriors now have a record of 4-1, second-best in the Western Conference.

