Golden State Warriors NBA Champion Signs With New Team
It was reported by HoopsHype on Friday that two-time NBA champion Quinn Cook had signed a contract in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ula FC for next season. Cook last played in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2020-21 season, which was one year after he won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.
Cook spent parts of two seasons with the Lakers, and was on their roster in the bubble when they won a championship. Appearing in six games that postseason, Cook was not in LA's rotation, but did bring championship experience from his time with the Golden State Warriors.
Playing 107 career regular season games in Golden State and 34 career postseason games, Cook won a championship with the Warriors in 2018. Appearing in 17 games that postseason, Cook played a small role, averaging 10.3 minutes per game that run.
Cook was also asked to play some big minutes in the 2019 NBA Finals that Golden State lost to the Toronto Raptors, as they were very shorthanded by the end of that series, and needed help from their entire roster. While he has not played in the NBA since the 2020-21 season, Cook is still just 31 years old, and likely has several years of professional basketball left in him.
Taking his talents to Al-Ula FC, Cook will reportedly play next season in Saudi Arabia.
