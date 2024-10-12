Golden State Warriors Player Gets Honest on Lack of Playing Time
Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody has been a young guard on the team that every fan wants to see get a real chance on the roster. Friday night's game against the Sacramento Kings was Moody's first chance this early season to start and show what he's made of.
After the Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings on Friday night, Moody opened up about his lack of playing time throughout his three-year career. After only playing 17.5 minutes a game last season, the young guard said he put in a ton of work over the summer. On Friday against the Kings, he put up 23 points on 54% shooting as a starter.
"I didn't play as much as I wanted to last year, so I obviously wasn't in a place to where I needed to be," Moody said. "So, over the summer, like I've been saying, just put a lot of work in on the small things, the details."
Moses Moody isn't looking to be rewarded for his work at this current moment in time. He's confident in the work that he put in, so he believes that moment will come. Once that moment comes, Moses Moody will be ready.
"I put a lot of work in over the summer, so training is your first opportunity to really showcase that work," Moody said. "Not even necessarily looking for the gratification this early on — you see how it goes — but I did the work. So, it'll show."
If Friday night showed anything, it's that Moses Moody is rotation player. Unfortunately for Warriors coach Steve Kerr, he has more than 10 players on the team that are rotation players.
