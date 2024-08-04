Golden State Warriors Receive Concerning Update on Lauri Markkanen Trade
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen is the top remaining name on the NBA trade market. Still just 27 years old, Markkanen has averaged 24.5 points per game in his two seasons with the Jazz.
The Golden State Warriors have been the reported frontrunner for Markkanen if the Jazz were to trade him. That said, each new report seems to suggest the possibility of a Markkanen trade is growing less likely.
In his latest Substack article, NBA insider Marc Stein pointed out that the Jazz recently sent coaches to Finland to work with Markkanen, a development that suggests the organization plans on having him on the team next season.
"The Jazz recently sent multiple coaching staff representatives to Finland to assist Markkanen in workouts with rising Jazz guard Keyonte George," Stein wrote. "The team has even been posting pictures of those on-court sessions all week via social media. More than one rival team consulted said it agreed with my personal read that it just got harder to see Utah abruptly turning around and trading him immediately in the wake of helping to facilitate training sessions in faraway Markkanen's home country."
For a team like Golden State that has already struck out on other top trade targets, this is a very concerning update.
Stein added that to this point, Golden State has not offered Brandin Podziemski or Jonathan Kuminga to Utah, which makes the already unlikely nature of a deal even less likely.
