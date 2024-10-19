Golden State Warriors Release Ex-Knicks Player After Lakers Game
The NBA preseason is over, and teams around the league are making their final roster decisions before the regular season begins next week. This includes waiving players on training camp deals who did not make the standard roster.
The Golden State Warriors had an incredible preseason, going a perfect 6-0. While this is not indicative of how the Warriors will perform in the regular season, it was encouraging to see how their depth performed in these six games.
Following their final preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers, it was reported that the Warriors had made some final roster cuts before the regular season.
According Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, three players have been waived by Golden State.
Via Scotto: “The Golden State Warriors are waiving Kevin Knox, Blake Hinson and Jackson Rowe, sources told @hoopshype. Knox has averaged 7.4 points in six NBA seasons. Hinson averaged 18.5 points and shot 42% from 3PT range at Pittsburgh last season. Rowe averaged 12.4 points in the G League.”
Knox was selected ninth overall by the New York Knicks in the 2018 NBA draft, but has not emerged into a consistent rotation player in the NBA.
In 306 NBA games, Knox has averaged just 7.4 points in 18 minutes per contest. The 6-foot-7 forward could potentially stay with in Warriors organization and play for their G League affiliate next season (Santa Cruz Warriors).
