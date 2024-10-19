Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors Release Ex-Knicks Player After Lakers Game

The Warriors have made a roster move.

Joey Linn

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts after the call against the Detroit Pistons during the fourth quarter at Chase Center.
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts after the call against the Detroit Pistons during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NBA preseason is over, and teams around the league are making their final roster decisions before the regular season begins next week. This includes waiving players on training camp deals who did not make the standard roster.

The Golden State Warriors had an incredible preseason, going a perfect 6-0. While this is not indicative of how the Warriors will perform in the regular season, it was encouraging to see how their depth performed in these six games.

Following their final preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers, it was reported that the Warriors had made some final roster cuts before the regular season.

Kevin Knox
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Knox II (31) dribbles the ball during Media Day at the Chase Center. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

According Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, three players have been waived by Golden State.

Via Scotto: “The Golden State Warriors are waiving Kevin Knox, Blake Hinson and Jackson Rowe, sources told @hoopshype. Knox has averaged 7.4 points in six NBA seasons. Hinson averaged 18.5 points and shot 42% from 3PT range at Pittsburgh last season. Rowe averaged 12.4 points in the G League.”

Knox was selected ninth overall by the New York Knicks in the 2018 NBA draft, but has not emerged into a consistent rotation player in the NBA.

In 306 NBA games, Knox has averaged just 7.4 points in 18 minutes per contest. The 6-foot-7 forward could potentially stay with in Warriors organization and play for their G League affiliate next season (Santa Cruz Warriors).

Related Articles

Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral

Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision

Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News