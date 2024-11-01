Golden State Warriors Reportedly Willing to Trade Young Star
Throughout the offseason, it seemed like the Golden State Warriors were insistent on keeping Jonathan Kuminga away from trade talks. Now, it looks like those days are over.
According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Kuminga is unhappy about his current move to the Warriors bench. Here is the excerpt from Slater's article.
"Kuminga, whose frustration with his role was well-chronicled last season, is clearly not happy about this latest development," Slater said. "The end certainly justified the means — two Warriors wins during a 4-1 start — but it also served as a reminder that Kuminga would probably be better off elsewhere."
According to Slater, the Golden State Warriors are more willing than ever to include Jonathan Kuminga in a major trade now. They were previously apprehensive in trading him for Paul George, but should a star be available now, it looks like the team will pull the trigger.
"Yet while rival executives believe the Warriors are more willing than ever to include Kuminga in a trade of significant magnitude, the fact remains that they’re setting their sights very high in terms of possible targets," Slater said.
As it stands, the Golden State Warriors are in a much better place than anyone thought they would be. The team has a 4-1 record, even without Steph Curry, and are almost on top of the Western Conference. If the team can keep up this type of momentum, they'll be able to have far more leverage.
