Golden State Warriors Reveal New Starting Lineup vs Knicks
For the second time in a month, the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks face off.
The Warriors won the previous encounter between the two teams, defeating the Knicks by a total of 114-102. As Golden State gears up to face off against New York on Saturday night, they'll be utilizing a different starting lineup.
Gui Santos has replaced Quinten Post in the starting lineup against the Knicks, giving the Warriors a small-ball lineup.
“I mean Draymond (Green) at the five he plays much bigger than he is," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said about the decision. "Then I think the modern NBA, very little post play, it’s almost all four-out, five-out, and three-point shooting. The versatility and the speed that you can put out there with the smaller lineup that includes Draymond stands up well with what we’re facing most of the time."
Santos has only started in one Warriors game throughout his entire career. In 41 games this season, Santos has averaged 4.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 48/36/73 shooting from the field. He's vastly improved in the month of March, where he's averaging 8.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 59/36/79 shooting from the field.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the New York Knicks at 8:30 p.m. EST on Saturday. If the Warriors win, they'll be only two games behind the Los Angeles Lakers for the fifth seed.
