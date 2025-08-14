Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors Should Target 3x NBA All-Star

The Golden State Warriors should target a former three-time NBA All-Star to add depth to their roster

Liam Willerup

Feb 27, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Draymond Green (23) celebrate after a play against the Orlando Magic in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors' offseason has drawn so much attention, and it's not for the typical reasons. The Warriors haven't made any home run moves or ones that have been criticized by by the media, they've just made no moves.

A major reason for that has been Jonathan Kuminga and his restricted free agency, as the Warriors have to make a decision on Kuminga before coming to terms with other free agents due to salary restrictions. According to reports, it appears as though the Warriors have handshake deals with De'Anthony Melton and Al Horford, but this roster still needs more depth.

Assuming the Warriors bring in Horford and Melton, while returning Kuminga, Golden State would still have three open roster spots. Even if they bring back Gary Payton II, they still have room to add more players to improve the roster's depth. Some names have been thrown around, such as Malcolm Brogdon or Seth Curry, but there's one fit player who could be intriguing.

In a recent piece by Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, he listed the Golden State Warriors as a potential fit for former NBA All-Star and first-overall pick Ben Simmons. Simmons spent this past season with both the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers, and moving to Golden State could give him a much-needed mentor.

As shared by Pincus in the article, the Warriors could insert Simmons into their rotation in a Draymond Green-like role. Green's jump shot isn't as knockdown as it used to be, but he still does have that advantage over Simmons.

How Would Simmons Fit In Golden State?

Los Angeles Clippers, Ben Simmon
Apr 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors center Quinten Post (21) gestures toward LA Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) to confirm his defensive assignment during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

However, both are tall guard-like forwards who excel at playmaking and playing defense. Of course, this could be an experiment that backfires on Golden State, but Green might be the right type of player to show that tough love to Simmons to get him back to being a serviceable player. Returning to his All-Star form seems like a long shot, but he has the skills to still be a productive player in the NBA.

In addition, Simmons would also have the benefit of playing alongside shooters, as a bench lineup of Melton-Payton II-Hield-Simmons-Post would complement the former All-Star well, as he'd have shooters at all four positions. When it comes down to it, the Warriors would need to be confident in their decision and hope that the addition of Simmons doesn't backfire.

Published
