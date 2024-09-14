Golden State Warriors Star Andrew Wiggins Suffers Heartbreaking News
Today, it was revealed through Andrew Wiggins' sister Angelica, that Andrew's father Mitchell has unfortunately passed away.
The tragic news was first revealed by Wiggins' sister on an Instagram story post today.
Mitchell Wiggins was also a former player with the Chicago Bulls, Houston Rockets, and Philadelphia 76ers. He retired from the NBA in 1992 and then went on to play in the Greek league and various other minor leagues from 1993-2003. Mitchell Wiggins was selected by the Indiana Pacers as the 23rd overall pick in the 1983 NBA Draft and then traded to the Chicago Bulls, where he began his career.
After Angelica Wiggins posted the unfortunate news on Instagram, the NBA Alumni social media account also confirmed the news. The cause of death has not yet been revealed.
Throughout the past two seasons, Andrew Wiggins had been routinely missing time from the Warriors due to personal reasons. Those personal reasons were later revealed to be family reasons, and while no one wants to jump to any conclusions, it seems like this may have been what Wiggins has been dealing with.
Hopefully, Andrew Wiggins can get all the time that he needs to properly grieve such a massive loss, and fans can understand what he's going through right now. The NBA season begins in a little over a month, but Andrew Wiggins deserves all the time that he needs.
