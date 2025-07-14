Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors Star Joins Big Role in NBPA

The NBPA announced the addition of Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody

Apr 30, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) talks to guard Brandin Podziemski (2) and guard Moses Moody (4) before playing against the Houston Rockets in the second quarter during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) is making some changes ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season, which includes announcing two new NBPA Foundation Board of Directors members on Monday.

The NBPA announced that Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody and Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama are joining the players' association.

Via NBPA: "Welcome new voices with a shared purpose.

Moses Moody and Santi Aldama join the NBPA Foundation Board, bringing their passion and perspective to support community-driven change and deepen our impact across the communities we serve."

Moody, 23, is one of the youngest members of the NBPA, coming off his fourth season in the league. This past season, Moody had the best year of his career, averaging 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 0.8 steals per game with 43.3/37.4/79.7 shooting splits.

After his induction as an NBPA member, Moody posted a message on its Instagram account.

"When you go from college to the NBA, and you just playing ball, so you don't realize all the stuff that goes on behind the scenes in a business... It's cool being around the people that know about it," Moody said.

Moody's addition to the NBPA comes just a couple of days after Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet replaced CJ McCollum as President of the NBPA, as the association continues to make changes and additions.

