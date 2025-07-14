Steph Curry Reunites With Former Golden State Warriors Guard
Throughout the past decade, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has seen a plethora of teammates on his franchise. While many may remember the All-Stars like Kevin Durant or Klay Thompson, he's had some lesser-known familiar faces like Kent Bazemore.
During the American Century Golf Championship tournament, Curry reunited with the former Warriors guard in a moment that sent fans into a moment of nostalgia.
Bazmore posted a photo of the two on social media, with the caption, "always nice to reconnect. Iron sharpening iron. Callused minds. Young leaders. Purpose work."
Curry then responded on social media by resharing the photo with the caption, "My guy."
What NBA fans may not remember is that Bazemore was actually responsible for the famous Clippers-Warriors rivalry from 2013 and beyond. There was a moment where Bazemore led the Warriors bench to laugh at Blake Griffin missing a shot, hitting the side of the backboard, which made the whole rivalry possible.
Many of these moments have become lost in time, especially considering that those responsible aren't popular players. The rivalry only continued after Bazemore's antics, when the Clippers refused to allow the Golden State Warriors to share chapel before a game.
It's amazing to see that at 37 years old, Steph Curry manages to be just as impactful as he ever was at the peak of his career.
