Unexpected Report on Warriors Targeting Celtics Champion
The Golden State Warriors have yet to make a move in free agency despite it opening a few weeks ago. A lot of it has been waiting on Jonathan Kuminga's restricted free agency to settle itself, but that seems to be a slow-moving process.
One target the Warriors have been connected to since the start of free agency is Boston Celtics center and NBA Champion Al Horford. There was reported mutual interest between the two sides if Horford continued his career, and it would've been an ideal fit for a Warriors team that needs center help.
However, Horford remains unsigned, a revelation that seems to be a surprise to the Warriors. Marc J. Spears provided an update on the situation on SportsCenter on Monday.
"Golden State expected him to sign last week, he didn't. Lakers, Milwaukee, Atlanta, I believe, are also interested in the nearly 40-year-old guy, who always has retirement on the table. He's not in any hurry, he's got a sixth kid coming on the way, he lives in Atlanta and Boston in the offseason."
Spears also mentions that Horford being away from the family for a few months, if he were to sign with a West Coast team, isn't a huge deal, but that his 10-year-old son could play a big part in the decision, who has been traveling with Horford and apparently loves basketball.
The Warriors could use a big like Horford on the roster, someone who can stretch out to three, be a smart passer, and is still a good enough defender to make an impact. He's always been a smart player, something the Warriors frontcourt needs.
