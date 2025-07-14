Inside The Warriors

Unexpected Report on Warriors Targeting Celtics Champion

A new report reveals where the Golden State Warriors stand with Boston Celtics free agent Al Horford

Austin Veazey

Jun 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the fourth quarter in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Jun 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the fourth quarter in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors have yet to make a move in free agency despite it opening a few weeks ago. A lot of it has been waiting on Jonathan Kuminga's restricted free agency to settle itself, but that seems to be a slow-moving process.

One target the Warriors have been connected to since the start of free agency is Boston Celtics center and NBA Champion Al Horford. There was reported mutual interest between the two sides if Horford continued his career, and it would've been an ideal fit for a Warriors team that needs center help.

Boston Celtics center Al Horford
Apr 25, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) warms up before game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

However, Horford remains unsigned, a revelation that seems to be a surprise to the Warriors. Marc J. Spears provided an update on the situation on SportsCenter on Monday.

"Golden State expected him to sign last week, he didn't. Lakers, Milwaukee, Atlanta, I believe, are also interested in the nearly 40-year-old guy, who always has retirement on the table. He's not in any hurry, he's got a sixth kid coming on the way, he lives in Atlanta and Boston in the offseason."

Spears also mentions that Horford being away from the family for a few months, if he were to sign with a West Coast team, isn't a huge deal, but that his 10-year-old son could play a big part in the decision, who has been traveling with Horford and apparently loves basketball.

The Warriors could use a big like Horford on the roster, someone who can stretch out to three, be a smart passer, and is still a good enough defender to make an impact. He's always been a smart player, something the Warriors frontcourt needs.

Related Articles

Latest LeBron James Rumor Names Four Teams Interested in Trade

LeBron James Reacts to Steph Curry’s Latest Post

Ex-Warriors Star Klay Thompson in Relationship With Major Celebrity

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News