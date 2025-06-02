Golden State Warriors to Workout Defensive Duke Standout Guard
Just because the Golden State Warriors only hold the 41st overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft doesn't mean they can't find a player that can be an impactful piece to their rotation. Players selected at 41st overall or later in recent drafts include Quinten Post, GG Jackson II, Toumani Camara, and Aaron Wiggins. Therefore, the Warriors can't overlook this process.
Especially with their veteran core costing a pretty penny, with Draymond Green, Steph Curry, and Jimmy Butler combining to take up just under $140 million in cap space next year, they have to take advantage of cheap players where they can. Set to host a trio of prospects on Tuesday, the Warriors are set to bring in a defensive standout from the ACC.
Shared in a release by the Warriors, the team is set to bring in Duke guard Sion James, Gonzaga guard Ryan Nembhard, and Appalachian State forward CJ Huntley.
Looking at James, he starred for the Tulane Green Wave for four seasons before deciding to transfer to the Duke Blue Devils. There, he started 32 of 39 games this past season, averaging 8.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game while being one of the best defenders in the ACC. While the volume wasn't there, James did connect on 41.3% of his shots from beyond the arc.
Nembhard and Huntley present interesting options as well, with Nembhard having led Division 1 in assists per game this past season at 9.8. There's no ruling out the potential of a move up either, if Golden State identifies a top target that is expected to go before their selection.
Related Articles
NFL Legend Makes Bold Jalen Brunson, Steph Curry Statement
Lakers Make Announcement on Warriors and Mavericks Games
Draymond Green Compares Tyrese Haliburton to Steph Curry, Kyrie Irving