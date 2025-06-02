NFL Legend Makes Bold Jalen Brunson, Steph Curry Statement
Having an elite scoring option in today's NBA appears essential if you want to have success. Looking at past NBA champions, names such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, and Jayson Tatum come to mind. Therefore, once you land one, it's essential you build the right team around them.
For the New York Knicks, they struck gold when they signed Jalen Brunson from the Dallas Mavericks during the 2022 offseason, as he became one of the top guards in the league since joining New York. So much so, he's received immense praise for his recent playoff performances, sparking NFL legend LeSean McCoy to make a bold statement when comparing Brunson to one of the game's best.
"This might not be popular because I'm a Steph Curry fan, but I would say 1 on 1, I think [Jalen] Brunson scores better than Steph 1 on 1," McCoy said on a showing of The Facility on FS1. While McCoy went on to add that he thinks Curry is still the better player, he believes Brunson's 1-on-1 skills are better than Curry's.
Looking at this take from McCoy, a reason for saying that likely stems from the opportunities to score 1-on-1 that Brunson has compared to Curry. During the regular season, Brunson went into isolation at a frequency of 17.3%, while Curry's was at 8.3%. Even though Brunson shows he's a dominant 1-on-1 scorer, Curry is rarely asked to.
Regardless, McCoy didn't get outrageous and say Brunson was better than Curry. At the end of the day, it's clear the Knicks need some help around Brunson if they want to be serious contenders.
Related Articles
Lakers Make Announcement on Warriors and Mavericks Games
Draymond Green Compares Tyrese Haliburton to Steph Curry, Kyrie Irving
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Joins Steph Curry, Lakers Legend On Historic NBA List