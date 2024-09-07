Golden State Warriors Urged to Trade for $150M NBA Superstar
The Golden State Warriors have failed to acquire an established co-star next to Steph Curry this offseason, and by all accounts they will not be doing so before the 2024-25 season begins. Several reports have suggested the Warriors are expected to revisit the trade market midseason after not striking a deal this summer.
This is a risky move for Golden State, because there is a good chance they are facing an uphill battle in the NBA standings by the time the trade deadline rolls around. That said, players often do become available at the deadline who were not previously available in the offseason, so perhaps Golden State’s patience will be rewarded.
In a recent article, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz named three trade targets for every NBA team, and urged the Warriors to deal for LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard if they cannot swing an even bigger deal for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.
“If a trade for James doesn't work out, the Warriors should pursue another veteran star forward in California,” Swartz wrote. “The Clippers also have a real chance to fall to .500 this season (or below) with no Paul George on the roster. Pairing Leonard with Curry and Draymond Green would make the Warriors a title threat in the West again, assuming all parties are healthy and Green is on his best behavior.”
Leonard would be a perfect basketball fit in Golden State, but there is no reason to believe LA will deal him next season even if they struggle. Entering the brand new Intuit Dome, the Clippers signed Leonard to a three-year extension last season worth $153 million (value via ESPN).
