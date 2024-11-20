Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks are facing off in the first game of their regular season series matchup tonight. In the last three seasons, these two teams have split the season series. The Warriors will be looking to start this series off with a victory on their home floor. However, some of the names on the injury report may make the challenge greater for the Warriors.
The Warriors have four players listed on the injury report: Most notably, Steph Curry followed by Kevon Looney, Kyle Anderson, and De'Anthony Melton. Steph Curry is currently listed as probable as he is dealing with left knee bursitis, Kevon Looney is listed as probable as he is currently suffering from an illness, Kyle Anderson is questionable with right neck spasms, and De'Anthony Melton is out with a left ACL sprain.
The Hawks have five players listed on their injury report: Dominick Barlow, Mouhamed Gueye, Jalen Johnson, Seth Lundy, and Cody Zeller. Dominick Barlow is out due to his two-way G League contract, Mouhamed Gueye is out on G League assignment, Jalen Johnson is questionable with a left lateral lower leg inflammation, Seth Lundy is out on his two-way G League contract, and Cody Zeller is out as he is currently not with the team.
The Golden State Warriors and the Atlanta Hawks will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.
