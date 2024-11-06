Inside The Warriors

The Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics injury report is in

Farbod Esnaashari

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) controls the ball while Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) defends during the first half at TD Garden.
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) controls the ball while Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) defends during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors are taking on the Boston Celtics in a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals. Coming into tonight's game both teams have only lost one game to date and both teams are on winning streaks. The two teams have a combined eight players listed on their injury reports.

The Golden State Warriors have two players listed on their injury report: De'Anthony Melton and Brandin, Podziemski. De'Anthony Melton is listed as out due to a right lower back strain and Brandin Podziemski is listed as available, however, he will need to use a facemask.

Moses Moody of the Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) dunks the ball next to Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics have six players listed on their injury report: Jaylen Brown, JD Davison, Drew Peterson, Kristaps Porzingis, Baylor Scheierman, and Anton Watson. Jaylen Brown is out with a left hip flexor strain, JD Davison is out due to his two-way G League contract, Drew Peterson is listed as out due to his two-way G League contract, Kristaps Porzingis is listed as out due to surgery rehabilitation on his left posterior tibialis tendon, Baylor Scheierman is listed as out due to being on a G League assignment, and Anton Watson is listed as out due to his two-way G League contract.

The Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics will face off at 7:30 p.m. EST at the TD Garden.

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

