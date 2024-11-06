Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors are taking on the Boston Celtics in a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals. Coming into tonight's game both teams have only lost one game to date and both teams are on winning streaks. The two teams have a combined eight players listed on their injury reports.
The Golden State Warriors have two players listed on their injury report: De'Anthony Melton and Brandin, Podziemski. De'Anthony Melton is listed as out due to a right lower back strain and Brandin Podziemski is listed as available, however, he will need to use a facemask.
The Boston Celtics have six players listed on their injury report: Jaylen Brown, JD Davison, Drew Peterson, Kristaps Porzingis, Baylor Scheierman, and Anton Watson. Jaylen Brown is out with a left hip flexor strain, JD Davison is out due to his two-way G League contract, Drew Peterson is listed as out due to his two-way G League contract, Kristaps Porzingis is listed as out due to surgery rehabilitation on his left posterior tibialis tendon, Baylor Scheierman is listed as out due to being on a G League assignment, and Anton Watson is listed as out due to his two-way G League contract.
The Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics will face off at 7:30 p.m. EST at the TD Garden.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France