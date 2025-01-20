Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Injury Report

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics have submitted their injury reports

Farbod Esnaashari

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the ball against Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the fourth quarter in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the ball against Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the fourth quarter in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics in game two of their regular season series matchup today at the Chase Center. The Warriors went into TD Garden on November 6 and walked out winning with a final score of 118-112.

Steph Curry led the Warriors with 27 points, 7 rebounds, 9 assists, 4 steals, and 1 block on 47/44/100 shooting splits. The Golden State Warriors are much different team now than they were in November, with nowhere near the level of momentum. Fortunately for them, Boston has been slumping themselves as of late.

The injury report however won't be doing any favors for the Warriors as they have five players listed: Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Kyle Anderson, and Brandin Podziemski.

Steph Curry is currently listed as questionable as he deals with a left ankle sprain.

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry
Jan 15, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots a go ahead three point shot against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Draymond Green is listed as out with a left calf strain.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green
Jan 9, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts in the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Jonathan Kuminga is out with a right ankle sprain, Kyle Anderson is out with left gluteal bursitis, and Brandin Podziemski is out with right abdominal injury management.

The Celtics have a clean injury report ahead of today's action. They have three players listed on the report: JD Davison, Drew Peterson, and Anton Watson, however, all three are out due to their two-way G League contracts.

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics will face off on Monday at 5:00 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement

NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'

New Update on Jimmy Butler to Golden State Warriors Trade

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News