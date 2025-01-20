Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics in game two of their regular season series matchup today at the Chase Center. The Warriors went into TD Garden on November 6 and walked out winning with a final score of 118-112.
Steph Curry led the Warriors with 27 points, 7 rebounds, 9 assists, 4 steals, and 1 block on 47/44/100 shooting splits. The Golden State Warriors are much different team now than they were in November, with nowhere near the level of momentum. Fortunately for them, Boston has been slumping themselves as of late.
The injury report however won't be doing any favors for the Warriors as they have five players listed: Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Kyle Anderson, and Brandin Podziemski.
Steph Curry is currently listed as questionable as he deals with a left ankle sprain.
Draymond Green is listed as out with a left calf strain.
Jonathan Kuminga is out with a right ankle sprain, Kyle Anderson is out with left gluteal bursitis, and Brandin Podziemski is out with right abdominal injury management.
The Celtics have a clean injury report ahead of today's action. They have three players listed on the report: JD Davison, Drew Peterson, and Anton Watson, however, all three are out due to their two-way G League contracts.
The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics will face off on Monday at 5:00 p.m. EST.
