Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers have submitted their injury reports

Farbod Esnaashari

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts on the foul against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts on the foul against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
In this story:

The red-hot Golden State Warriors have a massive game tonight against the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers. Although the Cavaliers are currently 9-0, the Warriors are also on a hot streak and have won every game on the road so far. Both teams have submitted their injury report and it looks like the fans are in a for a show.

The Warriors have three players on their injury report: Draymond Green, De'Anthony Melton, and Brandin Podziemski. Draymond Green is questionable due to a right knee contusion, De'Anthony Melton is questionable due to a right lower back strain, and Brandin Podziemski is questionable due to an illness.

Draymond Green and Steph Curry of the Warriors
Nov 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrate during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers also have three players listed on their injury report: Emoni Bates, Max Strus, and Dean Wade. Emoni Bates is out due to his two-way G League contract, Max Strus is out due to a right ankle sprain, and Dean Wade is questionable due to an illness.

Last season, the Cavaliers were able to sweep the season series against the Warriors. Prior to that, the Warriors had swept the Cavaliers in every single season since 2017. Both teams will be looking to play the spoiler today but one thing is for certain, fans can anticipate a great game

The Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers face off at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral

Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision

Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News