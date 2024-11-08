Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report
The red-hot Golden State Warriors have a massive game tonight against the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers. Although the Cavaliers are currently 9-0, the Warriors are also on a hot streak and have won every game on the road so far. Both teams have submitted their injury report and it looks like the fans are in a for a show.
The Warriors have three players on their injury report: Draymond Green, De'Anthony Melton, and Brandin Podziemski. Draymond Green is questionable due to a right knee contusion, De'Anthony Melton is questionable due to a right lower back strain, and Brandin Podziemski is questionable due to an illness.
The Cavaliers also have three players listed on their injury report: Emoni Bates, Max Strus, and Dean Wade. Emoni Bates is out due to his two-way G League contract, Max Strus is out due to a right ankle sprain, and Dean Wade is questionable due to an illness.
Last season, the Cavaliers were able to sweep the season series against the Warriors. Prior to that, the Warriors had swept the Cavaliers in every single season since 2017. Both teams will be looking to play the spoiler today but one thing is for certain, fans can anticipate a great game
The Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers face off at 7:30 p.m. EST.
