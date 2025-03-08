Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons Injury Report
The red-hot Golden State Warriors have one of their more legitimate tests ahead of them in the form of the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.
While the Warriors have gone 9-2 since acquiring Jimmy Butler, they've faced a plethora of teams with losing records or injured teams with winning records. On Saturday night, they'll face an equally hot Pistons team that's fresh off of a frustrating loss against the LA Clippers.
The Warriors currently have a 1-0 regular season series lead over the Pistons.
The Golden State Warriors have three players listed on their injury report: Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II, and Brandin Podziemski.
Jonathan Kuminga is listed as out with a right ankle sprain. He's been out for over two months, the Warriors are expecting him to return soon.
Gary Payton II is available with a nasal bone fracture and is wearing a facemask. Brandin Podziemski is questionable with bilateral lower back soreness.
The Detroit Pistons have six players listed on their injury report: Tobias Harris, Ron Harper Jr., Jaden Ivey, Daniss Jenkins, Bobi Klintman, and Tolu Smith.
Tobias Harris is probable with personal reasons, Ron Harper Jr. is out on a G League two-way, Jaden Ivey is out with a left fibula fracture, Daniss Jenkins is out with a G League two-way, Bobi Klintman is out with a G League assignment, and Tolu Smith is out with a G League two-way.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Detroit Pistons at 8:30 p.m. EST on Saturday.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball