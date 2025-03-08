Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons Injury Report

Multiple key players are listed on the Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons injury report

Farbod Esnaashari

Jan 9, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) with the ball against Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Jan 9, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) with the ball against Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The red-hot Golden State Warriors have one of their more legitimate tests ahead of them in the form of the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.

While the Warriors have gone 9-2 since acquiring Jimmy Butler, they've faced a plethora of teams with losing records or injured teams with winning records. On Saturday night, they'll face an equally hot Pistons team that's fresh off of a frustrating loss against the LA Clippers.

The Warriors currently have a 1-0 regular season series lead over the Pistons.

The Golden State Warriors have three players listed on their injury report: Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II, and Brandin Podziemski.

Jonathan Kuminga is listed as out with a right ankle sprain. He's been out for over two months, the Warriors are expecting him to return soon.

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga
Jan 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) drives to the basket during a game against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Gary Payton II is available with a nasal bone fracture and is wearing a facemask. Brandin Podziemski is questionable with bilateral lower back soreness.

The Detroit Pistons have six players listed on their injury report: Tobias Harris, Ron Harper Jr., Jaden Ivey, Daniss Jenkins, Bobi Klintman, and Tolu Smith.

Tobias Harris is probable with personal reasons, Ron Harper Jr. is out on a G League two-way, Jaden Ivey is out with a left fibula fracture, Daniss Jenkins is out with a G League two-way, Bobi Klintman is out with a G League assignment, and Tolu Smith is out with a G League two-way.

Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris
Feb 3, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) reacts in the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors face off against the Detroit Pistons at 8:30 p.m. EST on Saturday.

Related Articles

NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball

Steve Kerr's Kevin Durant Statement Before Warriors-Suns

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News