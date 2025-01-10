Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors are on the second night of a road trip back-to-back against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. Golden State defeated the Detroit Pistons on Thursday to get back in the win column.
Friday night's game is the second and final meeting between the Warriors and Pacers this regular season. The Pacers took the victory in the last meeting and the Warriors will look to even the series up.
The injury report for this game is extensive, as the Warriors have eight players listed: Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kumnga, Gary Payton II, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, and Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Curry, Green, Kuminga, Wiggins, Payton, and Podziemski are all out. Moody is probable and Jackson-Davis is questionable.
With this being the second night of a back-to-back, Curry is out with bilateral knee injury management.
The Pacers have eight players listed on their injury report: Tyrese Haliburton, James Wiseman, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner, RayJ Dennis, Enrique Freeman, Isaiah Jackson, and Quenton Jackson.
Tyrese Haliburton is listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain.
James Wiseman is out with a left Achilles tendon tear, Aaron Nesmith is out with a left ankle sprain, Myles Turner is questionable with an illness, RayJ Dennis is questionable due to his two-way G League contract, Enrique Freeman is questionable due to his two-way contract, Isaiah Jackson is out due to a right Achilles tendon tear, and Quenton Jackson is questionable due to his two-way contract.
The Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers will face off tonight at 7:00 p.m. EST.
