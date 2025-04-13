Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday afternoon for potentially the most important game of the season.
Both teams' playoff standings lie in the balance of the outcome of this game or the loss of either the Denver Nuggets or Minnesota Timberwolves. However, both the Warriors and the Clippers would rather hold their fates in their own hands and not rely on other teams dropping the ball.
The Warriors currently trail the Clippers in the season series 0-3, but depending on how the day unfolds, the Warriors could take the advantage and avoid the play-in tournament. Sunday's meeting will be the first time Jimmy Butler will face the Clippers with his new teammates and the Warriors will use that to their advantage.
The Warriors are entering the game with a short listed report containing two players: Steph Curry and Gary Payton II.
Steph Curry is listed as QUESTIONABLE as he is dealing with a right thumb sprain.
Gary Payton II is listed as AVAILABLE but will be wearing a facemask due to his bilateral nasal bone fracture.
The Clippers are entering the game with a clean report containing two players: Nicholas Batum and Patty Mills.
Kawhi Leonard is AVAILABLE.
Nicholas Batum is out as he deals with a right groin strain, and Patty Mills is out due to an undisclosed illness.
The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers will face off at 3:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Ex-Warriors Champion Makes Brutally Honest Kevin Durant Statement
Jimmy Butler's Honest Statement on Warriors, Heat Trade
NBA Fans React To Steph Curry Injury News Before Warriors-Heat