Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors are looking to get revenge tonight against one of the only two teams who have beaten them this season - the LA Clippers. Unfortunately for the Warriors, their most important player is listed on their injury report.
The Warriors have five players listed on their injury report: Steph Curry, De'Anthony Melton, Kevon Looney, Reece Beekman, and Lindy Waters III. Steph Curry is questionable with left knee bursitis, De'Anthony Melton is out with a left ACL sprain, Kevon Looney is out with an illness, Reece Beekman is out due to a G League two-way, and Lindy Waters III is questionable with a left knee hyperextension.
The LA Clippers have three players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, P.J. Tucker, and Mo Bamba. Kawhi Leonard is out for an extended period of time due to right knee recovery, P.J. Tucker is out indefinitely due to not being with the team while looking for a trade, and Mo Bamba is questionable with left knee injury recovery. Bamba is questionable mainly due to the game being a back-to-back.
With Looney out, the Warriors have to make sure that Ivica Zubac doesn't get another 20-point game against them. The Golden State Warriors face off against the LA Clippers at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight. LA currently has a 1-0 series lead against the Warriors.
