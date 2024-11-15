Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The Golden State Warriors have the health advantage over the Memphis Grizzlies

Farbod Esnaashari

Memphis Grizzlies Ja Morant (12) steals the ball from Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during game one of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Imagn Images
Memphis Grizzlies Ja Morant (12) steals the ball from Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during game one of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Imagn Images / Joe Rondone-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies are playing their first matchup of the Emirates NBA Cup tonight, which is also the first time these two teams will meet this season. The Warriors have been on a tear so far this season and they will look to continue that streak against a shorthanded Grizzlies squad.

The Warriors have a short injury report with only two players listed: Kyle Anderson and De'Anthony Melton. Kyle Anderson is currently listed as probable with right neck spasms and De'Anthony Melton is out with a left ACL sprain.

Kevon Looney of the Warriors
Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II (45) passes away from defensive pressure by Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The Grizzlies have a large number of players listed on their injury report with eight: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Colin Castleton, Brandon Clarke, GG Jackson, Yuki Kawamura, Cam Spencer, and Vince Williams Jr.

Ja Morant is out with right hip subluxation and pelvic muscle strains, Desmond Bane is questionable with a right oblique strain, Colin Castleton is out due to his two-way G League contract, Brandon Clarke is questionable with left toe soreness, GG Jackson is out dealing with repair of his right fifth metatarsal, Yuki Kawamura is out due to his two-way contract, Cam Spencer is out with a right ankle sprain, and Vince Williams Jr. is questionable with a left tibial stress reaction.

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.

Related Articles

WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement

NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'

New Update on Jimmy Butler to Golden State Warriors Trade

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News