Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies are playing their first matchup of the Emirates NBA Cup tonight, which is also the first time these two teams will meet this season. The Warriors have been on a tear so far this season and they will look to continue that streak against a shorthanded Grizzlies squad.
The Warriors have a short injury report with only two players listed: Kyle Anderson and De'Anthony Melton. Kyle Anderson is currently listed as probable with right neck spasms and De'Anthony Melton is out with a left ACL sprain.
The Grizzlies have a large number of players listed on their injury report with eight: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Colin Castleton, Brandon Clarke, GG Jackson, Yuki Kawamura, Cam Spencer, and Vince Williams Jr.
Ja Morant is out with right hip subluxation and pelvic muscle strains, Desmond Bane is questionable with a right oblique strain, Colin Castleton is out due to his two-way G League contract, Brandon Clarke is questionable with left toe soreness, GG Jackson is out dealing with repair of his right fifth metatarsal, Yuki Kawamura is out due to his two-way contract, Cam Spencer is out with a right ankle sprain, and Vince Williams Jr. is questionable with a left tibial stress reaction.
The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'