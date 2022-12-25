Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Revealed

While it will unfortunately come without superstar point guard Steph Curry, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day. This rematch of last year's Western Conference Semi-Finals series was highly anticipated, but the hype has been significantly decreased with the absence of Curry.

In addition to Curry, the Warriors will also be without Andrew Wiggins, JaMychal Green, and Andre Iguodala. Veteran forward Draymond Green is currently listed as questionable with right foot soreness.

For the Grizzlies, their injury report is almost entirely clean. The expected absence of Danny Green remains listed, and the only other name is Kennedy Chandler, who is probable. The Grizzlies should have their entire rotation available for this game.

The Warriors have struggled mightily without Steph Curry this season, going only 1-6 in games he has not played. They will have to find a way to turn this around, at least somewhat, as they currently sit in 11th place. The Western Conference has not totally ran away from Golden State, as their 15-18 record has them just three games out of 6th, but that could change quickly if the Warriors continue to rack up losses.

This game against the Grizzlies could be a huge confidence booster if the shorthanded Warriors are able to knock off the Western Conference's top seed on the Christmas stage.

