Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors are visiting the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.
This will be the fourth and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. The Warriors are currently sitting at a 3-0 record for the season series and will be looking to sweep the Pelicans on Friday.
Their most recent game ended in a 112-108 final score with an all-around solid performance from Steph Curry, totaling 19 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block on 46/57/100 shooting splits.
The Warriors may be without Steph Curry on Friday, as he is one of the two players listed on their injury report along with Gary Payton II.
Steph Curry is listed as QUESTIONABLE with a left pelvic contusion. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr expects Curry to play.
Gary Payton III is OUT as he is suffering from a partial tear of his left thumb ligament.
The Pelicans are coming into the game with six players listed on the injury report: Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, Brandon Boston, Herbert Jones, Trey Murphy III, and Dejounte Murray.
Zion Williamson is OUT with a lower back contusion.
CJ McCollum is OUT with a right foot contusion.
Brandon Boston is out with a left ankle stress reaction, Herbert Jones is out with a torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder, Trey Murphy III is out with a torn labrum in his right shoulder, and Dejounte Murray is out with a right Achilles rupture.
The Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
