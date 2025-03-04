Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks Injury Report
No one expected the Golden State Warriors to rally into the sixth seed, but somehow they've done it. Unfortunately, they'll have it immediately put to the test within 24 hours against the New York Knicks.
On Tuesday night, the Warriors face off against a New York Knicks team that's suddenly found a wave of momentum with a three-game winning streak. It'll be a great test for this Warriors team, however, being on a back-to-back is going to be rough.
The Golden State Warriors have three players listed on their injury report: Steph Curry, Jonathan Kuminga, and Gary Payton II.
Steph Curry is questionable with right ankle soreness.
Jonathan Kuminga is out with a right ankle sprain and Gary Payton II is out with a nasal bone contusion.
The New York Knicks have three players listed on their injury report: Karl-Anthony Towns, Ariel Hukporti, Kevin McCullar Jr.
Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as questionable due to personal reasons.
Ariel Hukporti is out due to left knee meniscus surgery, and Kevin McCullar Jr. is out due to a G League two-way. Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart are all listed as available against the Warriors.
