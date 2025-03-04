Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks Injury Report

The Golden State Warriors are on the second night of a back-to-back against the Knicks

Nov 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) shoots over Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
No one expected the Golden State Warriors to rally into the sixth seed, but somehow they've done it. Unfortunately, they'll have it immediately put to the test within 24 hours against the New York Knicks.

On Tuesday night, the Warriors face off against a New York Knicks team that's suddenly found a wave of momentum with a three-game winning streak. It'll be a great test for this Warriors team, however, being on a back-to-back is going to be rough.

The Golden State Warriors have three players listed on their injury report: Steph Curry, Jonathan Kuminga, and Gary Payton II.

Steph Curry is questionable with right ankle soreness.

Jonathan Kuminga is out with a right ankle sprain and Gary Payton II is out with a nasal bone contusion.

The New York Knicks have three players listed on their injury report: Karl-Anthony Towns, Ariel Hukporti, Kevin McCullar Jr.

Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as questionable due to personal reasons.

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns
Mar 2, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) collects a rebound against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Ariel Hukporti is out due to left knee meniscus surgery, and Kevin McCullar Jr. is out due to a G League two-way. Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart are all listed as available against the Warriors.

