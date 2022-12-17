Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Revealed

The Warriors will have to figure out a way to win for the next few weeks without Steph Curry, and today is game number one. Unfortunately for Golden State, their first game is against Joel Embiid, James Harden, and the Philadelphia 76ers. To make matters even worse, the Warriors will be even more shorthanded.

The Golden State Warriors will be missing Steph Curry with his left shoulder injury, Draymond Green with a right quadriceps contusion, Andrew Wiggins with a right adductor strain, and Andre Iguodala with left hip injury management. Additionally, Klay Thompson is questionable with left knee soreness. There's a legitimate chance that the Warriors face the 76ers while missing four out of five starters.

The Philadelphia 76ers will be missing their own slew of players, but nothing on the level of Golden State. Tyrese Maxey is out with a left foot fracture, Furkan Korkmaz is out with a non-covid illness, Julian Champagnie is out on a G League two-way, Saben Lee is out on a G League two-way, and Jaden Springer is out on G League assignment. Tobias Harris is also listed as questionable with back pain. Danuel House Jr has been upgraded to available after being previously listed with a left foot laceration.

Friday night's game against the 76ers is going to be an incredibly tough game for the Golden State Warriors. They will be the underdog tonight, and most nights moving forward.

Related Articles

Report: Golden State Warriors Interested in Trading for Jae Crowder

Steve Kerr Gives New Injury Update on Steph Curry's Shoulder

Draymond Green Reveals Fan Threatened His Life at Bucks vs. Warriors Game