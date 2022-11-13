Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings Injury Report Revealed

After a controversial ending in their last matchup just a few days ago, the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are set to run it back on Sunday evening. Both teams will be mostly healthy for this matchup, as the only absences are the expected ones.

For the Kings, they will be without only their G-League assignment players, which include Keon Ellis, China Moneke, and Neemias Queta. For the Warriors, they will be without only Andre Iguodala, who continues to work his way back from a hip injury, and Patrick Baldwin Jr., who is dealing with lower back soreness.

These two teams played a down to the wire battle in their last matchup, and it took a heroic effort from Steph Curry to pull it out. Even with Curry's dominance, a missed call in the final seconds of the game would have given the Kings an opportunity to force overtime.

With their sights set on a potential playoff appearance this year, the Kings would love to get a win against the defending champion Warriors. In need of wins themselves, this is a game the Warriors also must get. This should make for an exciting battle once again.

With both teams relatively healthy, the stars will be playing, which always adds another level of excitement. The Warriors and Kings will begin at 6:00 PM PST in Sacramento.

