Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors are continuing their six-game road trip on Sunday, with a stop in Texas to take on the San Antonio Spurs.
Sunday night's game will be the second of three meetings this season between the two teams. The Warriors dropped their first meeting in the fourth quarter after trailing for most of the game when they went scoreless for nearly four minutes, allowing the Spurs to take the lead and the victory.
The Warriors are coming into the game with two players listed on their report: Steph Curry and Gary Payton II.
Steph Curry is listed as PROBABLE with a left pelvic contusion.
Gary Payton II is out with a partial tear of a ligament in his left thumb.
The Spurs have six players listed on their injury report: Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Charles Bassey, David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, and Riley Minix.
Victor Wembanyama is OUT with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.
De'Aaron Fox is OUT with extensor tendon surgery of his left fifth finger.
Charles Bassey is probable with a left acute-on-chronic bone cruise, David Duke Jr. is out with a G League two-way, Harrison Ingram is out with a G League two-way, and Riley Minix is out with a G League two-way.
The Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs will face off at 7:00 p.m. EST.
