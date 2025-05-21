New Report on Giannis Antetokounmpo Requesting Trade Amid Warriors Rumors
Every summer in the NBA, it seems, a star player finds themselves asking out and looking for a move from their team. Sometimes, it's as simple as a free agency move, or it's a trade that takes weeks to come together to find a deal that works for both parties. This summer, teams around the league are bracing for a trade request from Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
A two-time MVP and perhaps the most physically imposing star in the NBA, Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to an NBA Finals victory in 2021 and has averaged 30 or more points and 11 or more rebounds per game in three straight seasons, coming up 0.1 points per game shy of having it be four straight. In terms of his trade request, a new report reveals details on what could come next.
According to Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, the anticipation is that Antetokounmpo will request a trade out.
“Several agents polled at the recent NBA combine in Chicago believe that the former NBA MVP will direct the Bucks to send him to his preferred location, whatever that might be," Pincus wrote. "The closer he gets to the end of his contract, the greater his power to dissuade other suitors.”
Since their elimination by the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Golden State Warriors have found themselves linked to a trade for the Bucks star. Fans were even more convinced that Antetokounmpo could view the Warriors as a preferred destination after his appearance at a Google event in San Francisco, but that looks like nothing more than a coincidence.
However, Antetokounmpo does have a relationship with Warriors star Steph Curry, as the two share the same agent in Alex Saratsis of Octagon. A key fact to be aware of, but making the trade for Antetokounmpo won't be easy for Golden State. They'd likely have to part ways with a majority of their draft capital, as well as trade off young players like Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga.
A lot would have to fall in place for a deal with Golden State to happen, but a pairing of Curry and Antetokounmpo would make the Warriors contenders next season.
