Gut-Wrenching Story on How Andrew Wiggins Learned About Trade
The Golden State Warriors entered the deadline reportedly "desperate" to make a major addition to the roster. After watching the Los Angeles Lakers acquire Luka Doncic this past weekend, the Warriors seemingly ramped up conversations around the league.
While the Warriors were close to acquiring Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns before Durant spoke out against a return, they eventually pivoted back to Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. On Wednesday night, the two teams struck a deal that saw a package centered around Andrew Wiggins and Golden State's 2025 first-round pick go to Miami in exchange for Butler. While other teams ended up getting involved, those were the key components.
Unfortunately for Wiggins, he received the news as he was preparing for Golden State's Wednesday night contest against the Utah Jazz. Joining ESPN to share the story, Warriors report Ohm Youngmisuk revealed that Wiggins was made aware of the deal right after pre-game warmups. Youngmisuk went on to detail Wiggins exchanging words and gestures with members of the team before Steve Kerr addressed the team in the locker room.
As fans might just see these deals as transactional, it was evident through this story the reality of trades like these. After coming over from Minnesota via trade in 2020, Wiggins helped the Warriors win an NBA Title during his six seasons there.
Wiggins will get the chance to match up against his former team on March 25th, when the Warriors travel to Miami to face the Heat.
