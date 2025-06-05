Heat Star Shares Story On Steph Curry's Insane Olympics Shot
Despite being one of the most accomplished NBA players over the last two decades, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry had not participated in the Olympics with Team USA until the 2024 games in Paris. Even though several of his teammates have taken on the honor, he didn't take the opportunity to do so until what was likely his one and only appearance.
Luckily for the fans, Curry didn't disappoint as he helped lead Team USA to a gold medal. Leading the team in scoring with 14.8 points per game, that wasn't even the most impressive part of his outing, as that came in the gold medal game against Team France. Recalling the experience, Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo shared what was going through his head as Curry caught fire.
When asked about Curry's dagger three that he made over two French defenders, Adebayo was thinking the same thing most of us were back home. "When he shot it I was like, ‘What the f***? And then I was like It’s Steph. We let him shoot that.”
Adebayo went on to add that seeing Curry celebrate the three-pointer by turning around before seeing it go in was one of the craziest things he had ever seen. While most players in the NBA wouldn't dare have the confidence to shoot that shot, everyone in the gym knew that Curry was the only player who could pull something like that off.
Curry finished the gold medal game against France with 24 points, following up a 36-point performance against Serbia in the semifinals.
