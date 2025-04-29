Ime Udoka Sends Blunt Message After Warriors vs Rockets Game 4 Loss
If there's one thing that the Houston Rockets and Ime Udoka are going to do every game, it's set the level of physicality earlier in often. In the first half of their Game 4 matchup against the Golden State Warriors, they did so, with several technical fouls and even a flagrant foul being handed out between the two sides.
However, with their playoff experience proving strong, Golden State was able to prevail due to some great play down the stretch from Jimmy Butler and Brandin Podziemski, taking the 109-106 win over the Rockets. A game that was trending in Houston's direction heading into halftime, Rockets coach Ime Udoka sent a blunt message to his team after the game.
"Go get a win," Udoka told his team after falling down 3-1 in the series, looking ahead to Game 5 back in Houston. While Rockets guard Fred VanVleet, who scored 25 points on eight threes, has an NBA Championship, most of Houston's players haven't made the playoffs before in their careers.
Before this season, the last time Houston made the playoffs was the 2020 season, back when James Harden was still with the team. Since then, they missed it four straight seasons, allowing them to load up on young talents like Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, and Amen Thompson, among others.
Looking to do whatever they can to come back in the series, Udoka told reporters after the game, "Yeah, we'll take a look at everything" about the starting lineup. Game 5 is set for Wednesday back in the Toyota Center, with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. EST.
