Important Injury Update on New Warriors Guard De'Anthony Melton
Deep into the offseason for the Golden State Warriors, there was doubt if they could add to their already concerning depth after a second-round loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2025 playoffs.
With rumors swirling around Jonathan Kuminga and reports that Al Horford, Gary Payton II, and De'Anthony Melton were lined up for deals, there was still nothing concrete until late September.
Kuminga finally struck a deal after months of negotiation, and that paved the way for multiple free agents to sign with Golden State, adding some needed depth to their roster.
De'Anthony Melton is the most interesting signing. Coming off a torn ACL early in the 2024 season, Melton will be an incredibly useful piece for head coach Steve Kerr and the Warriors if he can replicate his production from the 2024-2025 season.
New Update on Melton's Timeline
Anthony Slater of ESPN revealed the time that the Warriors could be expecting Melton to return, coming off his major injury, saying, “De’Anthony Melton is still in the late stages of ACL rehab. The Warriors anticipate he will miss the early portion of the regular season, per sources. Melton had ACL surgery in early December, about 10 months ago. They like where he’s at but will take careful approach.”
He also added that, “Jonathan Kuminga is flying to the Bay Area today. I’d anticipate his first practice with the Warriors tomorrow. Expectation is Al Horford and De’Anthony Melton will sign and be at practice today, which starts in a couple hours.”
The roster is beginning to take shape for the Warriors after a months-long stalemate.
Fit with the Warriors
The Warriors have already gotten a glimpse of what Melton can do next to Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, but with Jimmy Butler now added to the mix, it will be a different dynamic.
Melton is a strong fit with any contender due to his two-way play, but he brings length and pressure defense at the point of attack, which is highly valuable on the Warriors at the two-guard spot.
On offense, he is a very reliable catch-and-shoot threat. While his usage may depend on how confident the Warriors are about Brandin Podziemski, Melton could offer the Warriors a dependable, low-usage specialist in his role.
Melton's commitment is tied to an overall effort to retool the roster with valuable veteran presences, and if his shot holds up and he fully recovers from his knee injury, it could be a sneaky move for Golden State.
